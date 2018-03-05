App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 09:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mukul Sangma resigns as Meghalaya CM

The governor accepted the resignation and asked Sangma to be in charge till a new government is formed, a Raj Bhavan official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma tendered his resignation to Governor Ganga Prasad today, a day after the Congress failed to secure majority in the Assembly elections.

The governor accepted the resignation and asked Sangma to be in charge till a new government is formed, a Raj Bhavan official said.

"Since the whole election process is over, the chief minister has to submit his resignation and I did. Further course of action will follow as per convention," the outgoing chief minister told PTI.

Sangma won both the seats he contested. He retained his Ampati seat for the fifth time, defeating the BJP candidate by over 8,000 votes. He also won from Songsak, defeating the NPP contestant by over 1,300 votes.

Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly. Faced with anti-incumbency and desertion ahead of the February 27 elections, the Congress failed to secure majority winning 21 seats only in the 60-member House.

An ally of the BJP, the National People's Party (NPP) bagged 19 seats and today claimed to form the government with the support of 15 MLAs belonging to other regional parties.

tags #India #Meghalaya #Mukul Sangma #Politics

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC