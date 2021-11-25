MARKET NEWS

Mukul Sangma, 11 other Meghalaya Congress MLAs join Trinamool Congress, TMC now main opposition in state

Former chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Mukul Sangma, was reportedly unhappy with the Congress's top leadership

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
File image of Mukul Sangma, who along with 11 other party MLAs submitted their resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on November 24 evening (Image Source: Twitter/Mukul Sangma)

File image of Mukul Sangma, who along with 11 other party MLAs submitted their resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on November 24 evening (Image Source: Twitter/Mukul Sangma)

In a massive jolt to the Indian National Congress (INC) in Meghalaya, 12 of the 17 party MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, have joined the Trinamool Congress on November 24, according to top sources in Mamata Banerjee's party.

With this, TMC becomes the principal opposition party in the Meghalaya assembly despite not winning a single seat in the 2018 state elections. The Congress, which so far had 17 MLAs, is now reduced to only five.

Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was reportedly unhappy with the Congress's top leadership.

Sources said that with an eye on the Meghalaya polls in 2023, team members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor are in Shillong to weigh in on the TMC's options in the state.

However, Sangma did not comment on the development. “Cannot say much about this. We will brief the media at 1 pm tomorrow. Few other MLAs will also be present," he told CNN-News18.

According to the report, Sangma along with 11 other party  MLAs submitted their resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on November 24 evening. “We have quit Congress and have joined TMC, we are having a press conference tomorrow at 1.30 pm to announce this,” a close aide of Sangma was quoted as saying.

Among the MLAs who have joined the TMC, eight, including Sangma, are from Garo Hills and four from Khasi Jaintia hills.

In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest 35 of the state's 60 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)
first published: Nov 25, 2021 07:52 am

