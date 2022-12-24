Mukroh police firing act of self-defence: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted in the assembly that the police firing in Mukroh along the boundary of Meghalaya in November was an act of self-defence and to protect government properties.

Six people, including five Meghalaya residents and a forest guard from Assam, were killed in the incident on November 22.

Replying to a starred question, Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the Assam forest official was "attacked and killed by the miscreants from Meghalaya".

"…thereafter five people died as a result of police firing which was done in self-defence and for protection of government properties," he said.

Quoting a report by the superintendent of police of West Karbi Anglong district, Sarma said people from the neighbouring state had "surrounded and attacked" the Assam personnel, demanding the release of three apprehended timber smugglers, leading them to open fire in self-defence.

To a query whether "miscreants from Meghalaya" have been frequently creating law and order situations along the inter-state boundary, threatening the life and property of innocent people, Sarma replied in the affirmative but asserted that Assam Police is maintaining strict vigil in the area in coordination with Meghalaya authorities.

The chief minister also said proactive steps are being taken to maintain peace and tranquility along all inter-state borders of Assam, including the one with Meghalaya.

PTI

READ MORE