    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as union minister for minority affairs

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

    Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has resigned as the union minister for minority affairs, news agency ANI reported on July 6.

    Naqvi's resignation comes a day before his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha ends. The ruling BJP had decided not to re-nominate him as a candidate, in the recently held polls for the Upper House of Parliament.

    Speculations are also rife that the ruling BJP may nominate Naqvi as its candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections, slated for August 6.

    The speculations gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Union Cabinet meeting held today, reportedly praised Naqvi for his role as a minister over the past eight years.

    Following the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi had met BJP national president JP Nadda, sources told news agency PTI.

    Naqvi, apart from heading the minority affairs ministry, was also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha since July 2021.

    The BJP veteran was also the sole Muslim face in the Narendra Modi-led central government.

    Naqvi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was counted among the two Atal Vihari Vajpayee-era ministers in the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

    In the government headed by Vajpayee from 1998-99, Naqvi had served as the minister of state for information and broadcasting, after being elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur constituency.

    Between 2002-08 and 2010-16, he served as a Rajya Sabha MP representing his home-state of Uttar Pradesh. In 2016, he was nominated to the Upper House for a third tenure, from the state of Jharkhand.
    Tags: #BJP #Ministry of Minority Affairs #Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi #Politics #Vice Presidential elections
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 04:57 pm
