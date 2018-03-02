App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 01, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

MPs' monthly allowances to increase by Rs 40,000 per month

The monthly allowances of Members of Parliament (MPs) are all set to increase by Rs 40,000 per month, with the Union Cabinet today approving up to 55 percent hike.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Capital appreciation | One can create wealth by linking their ELSS fund to their long-term financial goal. By choosing growth option, one can gain from compounding and create the desired corpus.
Capital appreciation | One can create wealth by linking their ELSS fund to their long-term financial goal. By choosing growth option, one can gain from compounding and create the desired corpus.

The monthly allowances of Members of Parliament (MPs) are all set to increase by Rs 40,000 per month, with the Union Cabinet today approving up to 55 percent hike.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved the amendment to allowance rules effective from April 1, which will have additional financial implication of more than Rs 39 crore and Rs 6.64 crore on account of recurring and non-recurring expenditures respectively.

Now MPs will be paid to Rs 70,000 per month as constituency allowance instead of Rs 45,000 per month at present. Similarly, office expenses allowance has also been increased to Rs 60,000 from Rs 45,000, the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said in an statement.

Besides these two allowances, the furniture allowance which is being paid to the parliamentarians once in five years, is also increased to Rs one lakh from Rs 75,000.

related news

All the allowances will automatically increase after every five years starting from April 1, 2023 on the basis of cost inflation index. The decision of the Cabinet will be conveyed to Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament for making amendments in the relevant rules. It will be approved and confirmed by the Chairman and the Speaker and will be published in the Official Gazette, the ministry said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had already announced in his budget speech that a permanent mechanism would be set up to revise the salaries of MPs every five years, and it would be linked to inflation.

The basic pay of the parliamentarians is also set to be doubled to Rs one lakh, effective from April 1. As of today, excluding the Speaker, the Lok Sabha has 536 MPs, including two nominated from the Anglo-Indian community. There are eight vacancies.

The Rajya Sabha has 239 members.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC