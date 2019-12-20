App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

MP's Congress govt has 'back-stabbed' youths, farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is "cheating" people by not fulfilling promises made to them ahead of the 2018 assembly polls and has "back-stabbed" youths and farmers.

He said the Kamal Nath government, which completed one year in office two days ago, is "suppressing" the voice of people and criticised police "cane-charge" on protesting Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers.

The Congress had promised to the people that it will pay bonus to farmers, but it is not fulfilling that promise.

"When we raised this matter in the House, the minister concerned, instead of giving a straight reply, just made a wishy-washy statement," Chouhan told reporters in the assembly press enclosure.

He said the minister stated that the government will give the bonus to farmers through Kisan Samriddhi Yojna, but it has not made any provision for it in the budget.

Chouhan, the BJP's national vice-president, said during the assembly polls last year, the Congress, then in opposition, had promised to give Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance if voted to power.

But the government is "cheating" the people of the state and has "back-stabbed" youths and famers by not fulfilling promises made to them.

The former chief minister said guest teachers are agitating in severe cold, but the government has turned a blind eye to their demands.

The BJP leader criticised the Nath government over the police "cane-charging" BJYM workers protesting against the Congress dispensation earlier in the day and alleged it is "suppressing" the voice of people.

On Chief Minister Kamal Nath's statement in the assembly that there is a difference between running a government and "tongue wagging", Chouhan retorted by saying What else the government is doing?" implying it is engaging in empty rhetoric.

In the morning, the BJP leader, sporting a yellow apron with slogans written against the Nath government, took out a protest march from Birla Mandir to the assembly complex.

BJP MLAs, too, carried placards with anti-government statements.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:18 am

tags #BJP #Congress #farmers #India #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

