you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP polls: Congress demands free, fair polls, BJP promises prosperous state

In the 230-member MP Assembly, the BJP has 165 MLAs, the Congress 58, the Bahujan Samaj Party four seats and others have three seats

As the Election Commission announced poll dates in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, the Congress demanded that the EC ensure "free and fair" polls while the BJP said that it had resolved to make the state a "prosperous" one.

The Election Commission Saturday announced polls in five states, with voting in Madhya Pradesh slated for November 28.

Counting of votes will take place on December 11 in MP along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana, the EC announced.

"We welcome the announcement of polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 28. Now it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure that free and fair polls are conducted and model code of conduct is strictly followed," Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former union minister, said Saturday.

"The BJP government remains in poll mode for entire five years and it has turned the state from developing to developed during the last 15 years. Now, the party will ensure that in the next term, the state will become prosperous," state BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat told PTI.

In the 230-member MP Assembly, the BJP has 165 MLAs, the Congress 58, the Bahujan Samaj Party four seats and others have three seats.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 08:00 pm

