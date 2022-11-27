 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MP Police register case over video of pro-Pak slogans during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case in connection with a purported video pertaining to pro-Pakistani slogans raised during the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, an official said on Sunday.

While the Congress alleged it was a doctored video with which the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to defame the foot march led by Rahul Gandhi, the ruling BJP claimed the opposition party deleted the clip after a pro-Pakistani slogan was heard in it.

Khargone's Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh Yadav said the case was registered at Sanawad police station against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) in connection with the video related to pro-Pakistani slogans.

Yadav did not share any other detail and said further investigation into the case was underway.

MP Congress Committee's media department chairperson KK Mishra in a statement claimed it was a doctored video.

The BJP is scared of the success of Rahul Gandhi's yatra. The BJP made a malicious attempt to defame this march by using a fake video, he alleged.