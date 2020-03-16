App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP Guv Lalji Tandon delivers brief address; calls for upholding norms

Before leaving the House, the governor urged the legislators to follow the Constitutional traditions, maintain dignity of democracy and act peacefully in the current situation prevailing in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday finished his customary address to the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Budget session within a minute and left the House.

Before leaving the House, the governor urged the legislators to follow the Constitutional traditions, maintain dignity of democracy and act peacefully in the current situation prevailing in the state.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 11:42 am

tags #India #Lalji Tandon #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

