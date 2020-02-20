App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP govt to table proposal against CAA in Assembly: Digvijaya Singh

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an anti-CAA protest here, in which he took part.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on February 20 said the Madhya Pradesh government will table a "proposal" against CAA, NRC andR in the upcoming Budget session of the state Assembly that begins on March 16.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an anti-CAA protest here, in which he took part.

"I had a talk with MP chief minister (Kamal Nath) about it and the proposal against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will come up in the ensuing assembly session for clearance," he said.

Close

"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is opposing CAA, NPR and NRC nationwide. The MP Cabinet has already passed a resolution against CAA. Now it will be tabled in the Assembly," he added.

related news

Questions that were not part of theR-2010 have been included in it now, Singh said.

"Questions like the birthplace and birth date of parents figure in theR form and those who fail to provide it will be considered as doubtful citizens," the former MP chief minister said.

Replying to a query about the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) sending notices to people in Hyderabad for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar numbers on false pretences, Singh expressed fear that Muslims will be sent to detention centres in future, while non-Muslims will be granted citizenship.

"It is going to affect India's 130 crore population. The NDA has brought CAA,R and NRC to divert people's attention from the deteriorating economic condition," he alleged.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Digvijaya Singh #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.