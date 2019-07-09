App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP govt spent Rs 68 crore on advertisements since taking over in December: CM Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath provided the information, which pertains to the period between December 17 last year and June 20 this year, on a query by BJP MLA Umakant Sharma.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government on July 9 informed the state Assembly that it had spent Rs 68.23 crore in advertisements since it took over in December last year.



Nath also holds the Public Relations portfolio in the government.

Giving a break-up of the advertisement spend, Nath said Rs 51.84 crore was given to print media while the electronic media got Rs 16.39 crore.

March saw the highest spend of Rs 17.14 crore, comprising both print and electronic media advertisements, Nath told the Assembly.

The expenditure on this account for January and February was Rs 15.44 crore and Rs 15.43 respectively, he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:35 pm

