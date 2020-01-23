App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP govt should form special teams to tackle cancer: Jyotiraditya Scindia

"Efforts must be taken right from the state government level to form special teams to treat patients suffering from cancer and other serious ailments," Scindia said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has suggested that special teams be formed by the Madhya Pradesh health department for the treatment of cancer patients in the state.

He was speaking during a visit to the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology here late late Wednesday evening.

State health minister Tulsiram Silawat was also present at the institute.

Close

"Efforts must be taken right from the state government level to form special teams to treat patients suffering from cancer and other serious ailments," Scindia said.

related news

In this campaign against cancer, help can also be taken from specialists working in the non-government sector, he added.

The institute's secretary and noted cancer surgeon Dr Digpal Dharkar said Scindia was impressed with the work at the medical facility and donated Rs 25 lakh for the construction of an operation theatre.

Scindia has also suggested identifying two to three backward districts in the state to start a campaign against cancer at the grassroot level, Dharkar said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #cancer #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.