MP govt formation: BJP to meet today evening to choose leader

The BJP, which is all set to form a government in Madhya Pradesh after the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation, will meet on Monday to elect its legislature party leader.

BJP leaders said three time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the frontrunner though names of former state minister Narottam Mishra, who played a key role in dislodging the Nath government, and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar are also doing the rounds.

BJP leaders said the party needs to choose a leader and stake claim quickly as the state urgently requires a functional government in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Nath government fell after 22 Congress MLAs quit the Assembly and later joined the BJP.