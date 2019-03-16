App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

MP Congress welcomes Kamal Nath's decision to raise OBC quota

The party has decided to felicitate Kamal Nath for the move.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hailing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's decision to almost double the OBC quota to 27 per cent, the state Congress has said it was a major step in the fight for social justice.

The party has decided to felicitate Kamal Nath for the move.

"The chief minister had indicated that he is going to take a decisive step in the interest of backward classes by inducting 27 per cent MLAs from this category into his cabinet," state Congress media department chairperson Shobha Ojha said at a press conference here on March 15.

"He proved this on March 8, when his government passed an ordinance to raise the OBC reservation in the state from 14 percent to 27 percent," she added.

Minister Jeetu Patwari and Rajya Sabha MP Rajmani Patel, both belonging to OBC category, were also present at the press conference.

Ojha said, the state saw three BJP chief ministers belonging to the OBC category- Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "But none of them and other backward class leaders of the BJP have praised the government's decision," she added.

She said the party, along with prominent OBC leaders and ministers, will felicitate Nath for this major decision taken in the interest of the community.

Kamal Nath had last week announced that the state government has decided to raise the reservation limit for OBCs from 14 percent to 27 per cent and also implement quota for the poor among the general category.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 10:21 am

tags #India #Politics

