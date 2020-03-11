App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

MP Congress MLAs to reach Jaipur at 11 am: Sources

"The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh," they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the state are arriving in Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources said.

"The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh," they said.

The legislators are expected to reach Jaipur airport at 11 am and will be staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here, the sources said.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they added.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 10:38 am

tags #Congress #India #MLA #Politics

