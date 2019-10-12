MP CM targets Centre over economic slowdown

He said his government was working towards bringing in investments into the state and would be organising a summit for this on October 18 in Indore.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on October 12 said the Union government should accept that the country was facing severe economic slowdown and should take correctional measures to secure the future of the youth.
"The country is facing economic slowdown. The (Union) government should first accept it. It should launch measures to deal with the slowdown. The slowdown has caused insecurity about the future among the youth," he told reporters here.
