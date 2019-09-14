App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

MP CM Kamal Nath performs ground-breaking for Indore metro rail

Amid chanting of mantras, Nath performed the 'Bhumipujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony for the project on MR-10 Road here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on September 14 laid the foundation stone for Rs 7500.80-crore metro rail project in the state's commercial capital.

Amid chanting of mantras, Nath performed the 'Bhumipujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony for the project on MR-10 Road here.

State Urban Development Minister Jaiwardhan Singh and other ministers were present on the occasion.

Close

Under the project, a 31.55-km-long corridor is proposed to be built in the city.

related news

While most of the metro section will be elevated, a portion will run underground, officials said, adding that the metro rail corridor will pass through Nainod, Bhanwarsala intersection, Radisson intersection and Bengali Chauraha.

A total of 29 stations would be built on this route.

The project, conceived during the tenure of erstwhile BJP government in the state and approved by the Centre in October last year, is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #India #metro #Politics #Real Estate

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.