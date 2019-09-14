MP CM Kamal Nath performs ground-breaking for Indore metro rail

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on September 14 laid the foundation stone for Rs 7500.80-crore metro rail project in the state's commercial capital.

Amid chanting of mantras, Nath performed the 'Bhumipujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony for the project on MR-10 Road here.

State Urban Development Minister Jaiwardhan Singh and other ministers were present on the occasion.

Under the project, a 31.55-km-long corridor is proposed to be built in the city.

While most of the metro section will be elevated, a portion will run underground, officials said, adding that the metro rail corridor will pass through Nainod, Bhanwarsala intersection, Radisson intersection and Bengali Chauraha.

A total of 29 stations would be built on this route.