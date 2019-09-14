MP CM Kamal Nath performs ground-breaking for Indore metro rail

Amid chanting of mantras, Nath performed the 'Bhumipujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony for the project on MR-10 Road here.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on September 14 laid the foundation stone for Rs 7500.80-crore metro rail project in the state's commercial capital.
State Urban Development Minister Jaiwardhan Singh and other ministers were present on the occasion.
Under the project, a 31.55-km-long corridor is proposed to be built in the city.
While most of the metro section will be elevated, a portion will run underground, officials said, adding that the metro rail corridor will pass through Nainod, Bhanwarsala intersection, Radisson intersection and Bengali Chauraha.
A total of 29 stations would be built on this route.The project, conceived during the tenure of erstwhile BJP government in the state and approved by the Centre in October last year, is expected to be completed by August 2023.