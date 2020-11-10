PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|mp-bypolls-results-bjp-ahead-in-17-seats-but-three-ministers-trailing-6097061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP bypolls results: BJP ahead in 17 seats but three ministers trailing

The opposition Congress is ahead in nine seats out of the 27 constituencies for which trends are available. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena seat, as per the Election Commission data.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing behind their Congress rivals even as the ruling BJP has taken a lead in 17 of the 28 Assembly constituencies, as per the trends of counting on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress is ahead in nine seats out of the 27 constituencies for which trends are available. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena seat, as per the Election Commission data.

MP By Election Results 2020 Live Updates

Close

Ministers Aidal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia, and OPS Bhadoria are struggling in Sumaoli, Dimani and Mehgaon seats, respectively, where their Congress rivals have taken a lead.

related news

Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats by a margin ranging from 312 votes (Dabra) to 17,283 votes (Badnawar), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Bhander, Karera, Biora and Agar constituencies.

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 8,238 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mugaoli, Surkhi, Bada Malhera, Anuppur, Sanchi, Hatpiplya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Suwasara and Jaura seats.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.