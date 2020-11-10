MP By Election Results 2020 Live Updates: BJP leads in 13 seats, Congress in 6 as counting in crucial bypoll begins

MP By Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes got under way for bypolls held for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the results will be an indicator of the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in the state.

The counting began from 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.