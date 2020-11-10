Live now
MP By Election Results 2020 Live Updates: BJP leads in 13 seats, Congress in 6 as counting in crucial bypoll begins
MP By Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting began from 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3.
MP By Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes got under way for bypolls held for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the results will be an indicator of the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in the state.
The counting began from 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3.The ruling BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.
Why are these by-polls significant?
Not only do these by-poll bear tremendous significance in terms of the stability of the Madhya Pradesh government, but they also have internal political dynamics at play. There are 16 seats that are falling in the Gwalior-Chambal region, an area of influence for Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had switched over from Congress to the BJP back in March.
A good showing in these 16 seats will further Scindia's prospects of obtaining a place at the Centre, while a beating here would mean cracks within the Madhya Pradesh unit of BJP widening.
MP By Election Results LIVE Updates | At this point, early trends suggest that BJP has started off well, gaining a lead in 13 of the 28 seats in contest. Congress, meanwhile, is leading in six seats.
MP By election results LIVE Updates | Counting of votes got under way for bypolls held for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the results will be an indicator of the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in the state.