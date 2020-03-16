App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

MP Assembly session begins amid suspense over floor test

Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MLAs of the ruling Congress and opposition BJP arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Monday morning for the Budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.

These masks were provided by the state Assembly Secretariat as announced earlier by Speaker NP Prajapati.

Governor Lalji Tandon is likely to start his customary address to the House shortly.

Prominent members who reached the House included Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP vice president and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and others.

The Assembly session began after recitation of Vande Mataram. MLAs also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The MLAs of the BJP reached the Assembly in three separate buses along with senior party leaders. They had landed in Bhopal from Manesar in Haryana at around 2 am.

The governor on Saturday night directed the chief minister to seek a trust vote in view of 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress resigning from the party on March 10.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 11:21 am

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

