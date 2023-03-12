 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

MP: AAP plans mega rally in Bhopal on Tuesday; Kejriwal, Mann to attend

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

AAP hopes to make a mark in the politics of MP that so far has been centred around the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for a dominant part of the last two decades, and the Congress.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will on Tuesday address a rally in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where polls are to be held at the end of the year, with the Aam Aadmi Party working hard to mobilise a one-lakh crowd.

The AAP hopes to make a mark in the politics of MP that so far has been centred around the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for a dominant part of the last two decades, and the Congress.

"We are working hard to ensure one lakh people attend our rally in BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on Tuesday. After this, we are going to hold such big rallies in all the divisional headquarters in the state," former MP AAP chief Pankaj Singh told PTI.

Singh said the AAP had made more than five lakh members since a drive was launched for this by the party's organisation general secretary Sandeep Pathak on February 4.