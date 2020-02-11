Moti Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Moti Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Moti Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 69.58% and in 2013, 68.99% of Moti Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Shiv Charan Goel of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 15221 votes which was 13.43% of the total votes polled. Shiv Charan Goel polled a total of 113360 (53.13%) votes.

BJP's Subhash Sachdeva won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 16021 (15.95%) votes. Subhash Sachdeva polled 100420 which was 42.42% of the total votes polled.