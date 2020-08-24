Most workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi's return as Congress chief: Sachin Pilot

"Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the greater good of the people and the party. Its now time to build consensus and consolidate. Our future is stronger when we're united. Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul ji take over and lead the party," he said in a tweet.
Former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday said most of the party workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi take over as the president of the grand old party.
Pilot's comments came ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on Monday, where the leadership issue is likely to be discussed.