MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

MoS Women and Child Development Debasree Chauduri resigns

Chaudhuri submitted her resignation this morning, one of her close aides said. Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal’s Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections.

PTI
July 07, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
Breaking News

Breaking News

Ahead of the expected rejig of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Debasree Chaudhuri resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Chaudhuri submitted her resignation this morning, one of her close aides said. Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal’s Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections.
PTI
Tags: #Cabinet #Debasree Chauduri #India #Politics
first published: Jul 7, 2021 01:57 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.