More trouble for Congress as top leaders, kin face corruption charges

India’s main opposition party, the Congress, is reeling under crisis in suspicion over leadership after a dismal performance in Lok Sabha polls 2019.The party has been wading through troubled waters as two of its prominent faces have been facing custodial interrogation in money laundering cases.

Senior Congress leader and finance minister in Manmohan Singh’s government, P Chidambaram, has been sent to Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case. A Delhi court on September 5 sent him to 14-days judicial custody till September 19.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

The Congress and a host of its leaders backed the leader. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor were among those who spoke out in solidarity with Chidambaram.

Also read | Chronology of events in INX media corruption, money laundering case

Another senior Congress leader in Karnataka DK Shivakumar was sent to ED custody on September 4. Shivakumar, a key troubleshooter of the party, was arrested on September 3 in connection with alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.



The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the Govt, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals.

#DKShivakumararrested — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2019

The Congress dubbed the ED action as political vendetta and staged protests in several parts of Karnataka following Shivakumar’s arrest. Several top state leaders, including former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy (JDS), have condemned the arrest of Shivakumar.

Also Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and congress leader Kamal Nath, was sent to 6-day ED custody in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam on September 5.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland. Puri is charged for benefiting from the purported kickbacks generated in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers deal case, cancelled by India in 2014 on charges of corruption.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s son was also questioned on September 5 by the ED on Thursday in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore-rupee bank fraud and money laundering by Gujarat-based firm Sterling Biotech. Faisal Patel's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as it was done thrice earlier.

Despite the Congress has repeatedly called the action political motivated, these alleged involvements of its leaders and their kin are going to be a crucial test of credibility for the party.