More than 1.25 crore women register for MP govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

More than 1.25 crore women have registered themselves for benefits under the Madhya Pradesh government's flagship 'Ladli Behna' scheme, an official said on Monday.

The scheme, which was launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in March, aims to empower women socially and financially.

As many as 1,25,23,437 women have enrolled in the scheme till April 30, which was the last day for registration, the official said.

Under the scheme, all eligible women will receive Rs 1,000 per month as financial assistance from the state government, which will be directly credited to their bank accounts, he said.