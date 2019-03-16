App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

More farm loans will be waived once state's fiscal condition improves, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

He attacked the Akalis for criticising his government's farm debt waiver scheme, accusing them of "failing" to do anything for the farmers themselves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As his government marks the completion of two years in power, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on March 16 said more farm loans would be waived once the state's fiscal situation improves.

He attacked the Akalis for criticising his government's farm debt waiver scheme, accusing them of "failing" to do anything for the farmers themselves.

Addressing a press conference to mark two years of his government, the CM said, "If money is available, more will be given to the farmers, who deserve the same for the contributions they make for the prosperity of the nation."

Under the current farm debt waiver scheme, the state government had committed to waive farm loans of 10.25 lakh farmers.

related news

Asserting that his government had laid strong foundation for the development of Punjab in just two years, Amarinder said the Congress regime had delivered on each of the nine 'nuktas' (promises) made in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Even the promise of smart phones to youths was being fulfilled, with tenders already being floated, he said.

Listing out the achievements of the Congress government, Amarinder said the state was on the right path and was all set to leverage the renewed sense of optimism in key sectors.

Elaborating on the steps taken to combat the problem of drugs, Amarinder said his government had constituted a Special Task Force (STF) soon after taking charge in 2016.

"So far, 21,985 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 26,088 persons arrested," the chief minister said.

More than 552 kg heroin had been recovered among other contraband substances, he added.

He said more than 5.76 lakh youths had been facilitated to get jobs in the private and government sectors or through self-employment under the 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Yojana', at an average of 808 jobs per day.

He said the state government was committed to ensuring no youth was jobless in the state and their target was to raise the average to 1,000 jobs per day.

Later, the chief minister hailed the success of the farm debt relief scheme under which, he claimed, 5.83 lakh small and marginal farmers had been provided debt relief of Rs 4,736 crore so far.

As and when the financial position improves further, the state government would extend the benefit of this scheme especially to critical cases, he said.

"We are doing our best to provide assistance but unless the central government implements the Swaminathan Commission Report in full, the woes of the farming community cannot be alleviated," he said.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #farm loan #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Hyderabad Techie Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shootings

2 Days After CSMT Bridge Collapse, Western Railways Shuts Ramp, Stairc ...

Cannot Trust Pak on Kartarpur Corridor, Says Amarinder Singh

EC Bars Parties From Releasing Manifestos in Last 48 Hours Before Poll ...

Kartik Opens Up About Viral Kiss Video With Sara, Netflix's Series on ...

New Zealand Shooting: News Anchor Waleed Aly Delivers Powerful Message ...

Defying Odds of One in 4.7 Billion, US Woman Gives Birth to Sextuplets ...

Naidu Accustomed to Killing Rivals, Says Jagan on Uncle's Death, Urges ...

Appoint Special Observers at Mosques to Prevent any Misuse by Parties: ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

In a Rajasthan village, a half-completed bridge stuck in limbo for 30 ...

Politics on the menu: Karnataka's Mandya sees proliferation of subsidi ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

Indian Wells Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set to bring back memor ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi are no more a 'couple'?

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.