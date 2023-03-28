 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

More BJP wins in elections, more protests it will face from opposition: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Modi took the swipe at opposition parties, who are up in arms against the government over a host of issues, at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in which he asked MPs to dedicate the period between the party's foundation day on April 6 and B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 to the cause of social justice.

More BJP wins in elections, more protests it will face from opposition: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday linked the opposition's attack on his government to the BJP's emphatic electoral performances and asserted that the more wins the ruling party achieves, the more it will be targeted, sources said.

Modi took the swipe at opposition parties, who are up in arms against the government over a host of issues, at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in which he asked MPs to dedicate the period between the party's foundation day on April 6 and B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 to the cause of social justice.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters that Modi also asked the party MPs to promote and publicise various government schemes for a month from May 15 in their respective constituencies to mark its ninth anniversary.

In his address, the prime minister also called upon party leaders to work for the cause of "Mother Earth".