you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monumental decision towards national integration, says Arun Jaitley on scrapping Article 370

Taking aim at the regional parties in J&K, Jaitley said "Kashmir regional leaders feel they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of 'sentiment vs benefit' to people"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Calling the Centre's decision to abrogate  Article 370 a "monumental decision towards National Integration", former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on August 5 said the decision will help "the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) the most".

"... More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue," Jaitley said in a tweet.

Taking aim at the regional parties in J&K, Jaitley said "Kashmir regional leaders feel they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of 'sentiment vs. benefit' to the people."

"J&K integration with India took place in October 1947. Article 370 came into force in 1952, Article 35A came in 1954, four and seven years later respectively. How can Articles 370 and 35A be a condition precedent to merger?" Jaitley tweeted.

Stating that what was "temporary and  transient provision cannot be treated as permanent", Jaitley said Article 370 "had to go".

"A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go," Jaitley said in a series of tweets, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have "corrected a historical blunder".

Earlier in the day, Shah informed Parliament that the Centre proposes to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Shah is likely to make a similar statement in Lok Sabha later on August 5.

"We are ready to discuss everything and give answers on everything," Shah said shortly before making the statement in the Upper House.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Article 370 #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Politics #video

