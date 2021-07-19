Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition disrupts PM Modi's introduction of new ministers on first day; both houses adjourned till tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media, as it rains on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 19, 2021. Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Jitendra Singh are also seen. (Image: PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The Monsoon Session of Parliament started on a stormy note on July 19 with the Opposition interrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with slogans against rising fuel prices and over farm reform laws, as he stood up to introduce the new Council of Ministers inducted during the recent reshuffle.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day as Opposition leaders continued their protest.

To begin the day, the members of the opposition disrupted PM Modi’s introduction in both, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, prompting the Speaker and the chairperson to adjourn the session multiple times.

The Opposition members continued their slogans despite repeated requests from the chairperson of both Houses to let the “customary” introduction of the new ministers take place.

Read: 'Pegasus' leaks report to cast a shadow on Monsoon Session as Opposition demands answers from govt

The prime minister expressed disappointment over the ruckus by the members of Parliament.

“It seems that Dalits, women and OBCs of the country becoming ministers does not go down well with many people sitting here in Parliament, and that is why they are not even allowing their introduction...” Modi said, adding that these newly inducted ministers be considered “introduced”.

Amid the uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition members to let the prime minister speak, but to no avail. He then requested PM Modi to put the introductory document on the union ministers and ministers of state on the table.

“The PM believes that his decision to reshuffle the Cabinet is more important than the economic burden he has imposed on the millions of the Indian citizens,” Gaurav Gogoi , Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and MP from Assam’s Kaliabor constituency said.

“The Congress stands with the people of India,” Gogoi added.

Follow LIVE updates of Parliament's Monsoon Session here

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Congress for breaking the healthy tradition of the House.

“I have been in the house for the last 24 years and have not seen such an incident where the PM could not introduce his Council of Ministers, even if it is one minister. Whatever the Congress has said is unfortunate and unhealthy,” he said.

Similar scenes were also witnessed in Rajya Sabha when the prime minister tried to introduce the new Council of Ministers to the House. The newly-appointed Leader of Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, called it an “unfortunate” situation.

"We condemn the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too," Goyal said.

The Centre has prepared a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin on July 19, while the Opposition plans to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of COVID-19 second wave, rising fuel prices and the farmers' protest.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Apart from the new bills, the legislations to be introduced in Lok Sabha include three bills to replace existing ordinances.

The session, slated to conclude on August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings with both houses -- the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha -- remaining functional.