Monsoon Session of Parliament | Opposition to corner government on Agnipath, inflation

The second day of Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to see the opposition trying to corner the government on the Agnipath scheme and issues such as price rise.

On Monday, the session’s first day, the proceedings were marred by opposition protests. The Lok Sabha session was first adjourned till 2pm as the voting for the presidential elections was taking place within the Parliament premises. After the House was reconvened for the afternoon session, it was soon adjourned till Tuesday as Opposition leaders protested against the Agnipath scheme and inflation. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day as opposition leaders protested against price rise and GST rate hikes.

As many as 32 bills are scheduled to come up for passage and discussion during this session that concludes on August 12.

READ | Monsoon Session: Here's a list of key bills likely to be tabled in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all MPs to turn the session into a fruitful and a productive one. “This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of August 15 and coming 25 years – when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale,” Modi told reporters.

The government has listed The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill proposes national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic marine living resources.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up for consideration and passing.

Many members have submitted adjournment notices on various issues in both the houses. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of imposition of 5 percent GST on some essential items while CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on the issue of price rise and imposition of GST on essential items.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on the issue of hike in the price of petroleum products leading to increase in price of essential commodities, while RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss implications of Agnipath scheme and denial of opportunities to RRB aspirants.