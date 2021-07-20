Monsoon Session of Parliament | 'Pegasus Project' likely to disrupt proceedings today, Congress' strategy meet at 10:30 am

The government has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 19 and will conclude on August 13. Of these, six bills have already been introduced while 17 will be new, as per the “tentative list of government legislative and financial business”. (File image: PTI)

The ‘Pegasus Project’ report is likely to come up in the Parliament on the second of Monsoon Session on July 20 as Opposition plans to corner the government on the snooping charges.

The Opposition parties are expected to meet at the Parliament House at 10: 30 am to discuss the alleged illegal surveillance through the Israeli spyware Pegasus on political leaders, journalists, bureaucrats and others.

This, a day after names of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor and two Union Ministers were found to be among the potential surveillance targets.

TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a 267 notice, seeking suspension of Rules of business in the Rajya Sabha, for a discussion on Pegasus. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue.

Also, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue.

The report, first published on July 18 by Indian news portal The Wire, revealed that at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists were found on a leaked database of targets for hacking that used Israeli spyware 'Pegasus'.

The second day of revelations on July 19, coinciding with the first day of Monsoon Session, set off a political storm with the names of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, new IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa found among the potential targets.

Vaishnaw is expected to make a suo motu statement on the Pegasus row in Rajya Sabha on July 20.



In his statement the Minister has omitted to quote the crucial part of Pegasus’ statement.

The services that are “openly available to anyone, anywhere, and anytime” refer to HLR Lookup services, not to Pegasus. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 19, 2021

Vaishnaw, while speaking in Parliament on July 19, called the report "sensational" without any substance. Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah used famous ‘Aap Chronology Samajhiye’ (understand the chronology) phrase often associated with him, to explain his point establishing a possible link between ‘Pegasus Report’ and the disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was prevented from verbally introducing his newly appointed ministers, as opposition leaders rushed to the well in both Houses to protest rising fuel prices and other issues.

The Congress has sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue and an investigation against PM Modi. Addressing a press conference on July 19, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP now stands for ‘Bharatiya Jasoosi Party’.

“What kind of terror and crime are you (PM Modi) fighting by spying on Rahul Gandhi?” Surjewala asked