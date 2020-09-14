Monsoon Session of Parliament | In a first, MPs allowed to remain seated while speaking in Lok Sabha

It is customary for MPs to stand while speaking in Parliament as a symbol of respect for the Chair. However, they were allowed to remain seated while taking part in the proceedings to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease
In a first, Indian lawmakers were allowed to participate in Lok Sabha proceedings while remaining seated during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It is customary for MPs to stand while speaking in Parliament as a symbol of respect for the Chair. But, the move was taken to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has allowed all parliamentarians to speak while remaining seated till the 18-day Monsoon session ends on October 1. He said: “All lawmakers in this Monsoon Session will first speak from their seats without standing. The initiative was taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Parliament Monsoon Session: Here are the big changes to battle COVID-19 pandemic
