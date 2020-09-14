Monsoon Session of Parliament | In a first, MPs allowed to remain seated while speaking in Lok Sabha

In a first, Indian lawmakers were allowed to participate in Lok Sabha proceedings while remaining seated during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is customary for MPs to stand while speaking in Parliament as a symbol of respect for the Chair. But, the move was taken to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has allowed all parliamentarians to speak while remaining seated till the 18-day Monsoon session ends on October 1. He said: “All lawmakers in this Monsoon Session will first speak from their seats without standing. The initiative was taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”



The Speaker has also informed that this is also the first time members of the Lok Sabha will sit in the Rajya Sabha during its proceedings, while members of the Rajya Sabha will sit in the Lok Sabha during its proceedings.



Despite taking maximum precautions in view of the pandemic, 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Monsoon Session. Twelve of these MPs are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from YSR Congress, and one each from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Shiv Sena.