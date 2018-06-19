App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature from July 4 to 20

The schedule was finalised in the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees of both houses today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin in Nagpur from July 4 and end on July 20.

The schedule was finalised in the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees of both houses today.

The session will have 14 working days, a legislature official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other leaders from opposition attended the BAC meeting for the lower house.

Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil and opposition leaders alongwith Bapat and Fadnavis attended the BAC meeting for the upper house.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #Chief Minister #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadanvis #India #Maharashtra legislature #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.