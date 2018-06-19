Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature from July 4 to 20

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin in Nagpur from July 4 and end on July 20.

The schedule was finalised in the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees of both houses today.

The session will have 14 working days, a legislature official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other leaders from opposition attended the BAC meeting for the lower house.

Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil and opposition leaders alongwith Bapat and Fadnavis attended the BAC meeting for the upper house.