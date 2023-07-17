Monsoon session of Goa Assembly to begin on July 18

Pramod Sawant

The 18-day monsoon session of the Goa legislative Assembly will begin from Tuesday, with the Opposition gearing up to corner Dr Pramod Sawant-led government on various issues.

As per a circular issued by the state legislature department, the monsoon session will be held from July 18 to August 10, for 18 days excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

A total of 2,387 questions have been submitted to the Goa Assembly, which include 589 starred and 1,798 unstarred questions, the Assembly data revealed.

A senior member of the Opposition benches said the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) have already worked out a joint strategy to corner the state government on various issues.

The implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), auctioning of mines, drugs, prostitution, law and order situation, diversion of Mhadei river are some of the issues that the Opposition will raise, he said.

The collapse of a slab of under renovation Kala Academy building, a prominent cultural centre run by government, is also expected to feature during the first day of Assembly session on Tuesday.

A slab, which was part of the open-air auditorium, collapsed in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A senior GPF functionary said his party will demand the resignation of Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude over the issue.

The party had already raised the issue about the tendering process for renovation in the last Assembly session, he said.

GFP president Vijai Sardesai tweeted demanding Gaude's resignation on the issue.

We expect @govtofgoa to be on the side of the people, and remove the minister, order an investigation, before the Assembly begins, Sardesai tweeted.