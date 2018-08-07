App
Aug 07, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon session LIVE: UP govt acted swiftly on Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue, says Rajnath Singh

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 07, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue. 

  • Aug 07, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rajnath Singh's comments on the Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue. 

  • Aug 07, 12:31 PM (IST)

    UP govt acted swiftly on Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in LokSabha.

  • Aug 07, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the House on the Muzaffarpur shelter homes row. 

  • Aug 07, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Paswan urges members to pass consumer bill without debate 

    Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today urged Lok Sabha members to pass the new Consumer Protection Bill without debate, saying it is a "revolutionary" and "non-controversial" measure aimed at benefiting consumers. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 07, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal: Public sector banks pay well. People are still excited to work in public sector bank. But as far as vacancies are concerned, it is up to the banks to decide. 

  • Aug 07, 11:16 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm. 

  • Aug 07, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions for the day commence. 

  • Aug 07, 10:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 10:52 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 10:52 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Consumer advocacy group urges Parliament to pass amendments to MV Act

    Consumer advocacy group CUTS International has urged the Centre and opposition parties to resolve differences for giving passage to the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, 2017.

    Expressing concern over the delay in the passage of the Bill, pending before the Rajya Sabha for consideration, CUTS International director George Cheriyan said 23 out of the 68 proposed amendments are related to road safety.

    He said the passage of the Bill is crucial in the Monsoon Session of the House as the present legislative and institutional framework has failed to address the issue of road safety and prevent accidents.

    The Bill, which aims to amend the 30-year-old Motor Vehicle Act, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016 and was passed by it on April 10 last year. It was immediately sent to Rajya Sabha for consideration. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 07, 09:50 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 09:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow (Tuesday — August 06).

  • Aug 06, 08:28 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has passed The Schedule Caste and The Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 06, 08:24 PM (IST)

    The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 is being discussed in the Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 06, 07:29 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow.

  • Aug 06, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has passed The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 06, 06:06 PM (IST)

    Opposition leaders meet to select joint candidate for RS Chairman election

    Opposition parties are meeting in Parliament to select a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.

    Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Ramgopal Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Praful Patel, Communist Party of India (CPI)’s D Raja and Trinamool Congress’ Derek O'Brien, among other leaders are present at the meeting, ANI has reported.

  • Aug 06, 05:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has taken up discussion on the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill.

  • Aug 06, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha is currently discussing the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 06, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill

    The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill has been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

    The bill grants constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) and places it on par with National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (NCSC and NCST). The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Thursday (August 2).

  • Aug 06, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has passed the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017.

  • Aug 06, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Justice KM Joseph issue echoes in Parliament

    The row over government's alleged attempt to affect the seniority of Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge echoed in the Lok Sabha today with K Venugopal of the Congress raising the issue in the Zero Hour.

    Without naming Joseph, the Congress member said government wants to have its way in every appointment in the judiciary.

  • Aug 06, 04:06 PM (IST)

    JD(U) MP Harivansh likely to be NDA candidate for RS deputy chairman's post

    JD(U) MP Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sources said today.

    The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 am on August 9, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced today, according to PTI.

    Earlier, Naidu had suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus. However, as of now, it appears an election would take place for the post with the opposition likely to field a candidate as well, the sources said.

  • Aug 06, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha discussing Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, or the OBC Bill.

  • Aug 06, 01:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Saugata Roy, TMC: No proof that EVMs cannot be compromised. Propose that EVMs be scrapped. 

