App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 10, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Rafale deal

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 10, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes; discussion over Arbitration and Conciliation bill underway

    Chairing the Lok Sabha Kalraj Mishra is presiding has resumed the second-half of the session. Discussion over The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is being held in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister of State for the Law and Justice P P Choudhary speaks on the bill. The bill includes provisions to establish an Arbitration Council of India (ACI).

  • Aug 10, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Here's what Sonia Gandhi said on Triple Talaq Bill
    Our party's stand is clear about this and everyone should support Triple Talaq. It is the easiest and fastest way to get divorce. No papers are wasted, court's time is also not wasted, no money needed for lawyers, one gets instant talaq.
     

  • Aug 10, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm as Opposition creates a ruckus over Rafal deal.

  • Aug 10, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

  • Aug 10, 11:30 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be formed to look into Rafale deal. 

  • Aug 10, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition: Opposition can take action only when Parliament is in Session. 

  • Aug 10, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Ruckus in RS as Congress wants to discuss Rafale deal.

  • Aug 10, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Tiruchi Siva, DMK: Award Karunanidhi a Bharat Ratna Award. 

  • Aug 10, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 10:27 AM (IST)

    BJP strategy meeting over TripleTalaqBill underway in Parliament. BJP President Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh , Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and other senior leaders also present. (ANI)

  • Aug 10, 09:42 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 09:41 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Government adds safeguards in triple talaq bill

    Seeking to allay fears that a proposed law which makes the practice of instant triple talaq illegal and imposes a jail term of up to three years on the husband could be misused, the government on Thursday approved certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Union Cabinet has approved three amendments to the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' which has been cleared by Lok Sabha and pending approval of Rajya Sabha.

    Read the full story here.

  • Aug 10, 08:51 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow.

  • Aug 09, 08:23 PM (IST)

    Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow, news agency ANI has reported.

  • Aug 09, 07:19 PM (IST)

    Parliament passes bill to restore original SC/ST atrocity law

    Parliament today passed a bill to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe law, with the Rajya Sabha unanimously adopting it amid din.

    The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, had got the nod of the Lok Sabha on August 6.

    The bill rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order.

    It provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval. (PTI)

  • Aug 09, 07:11 PM (IST)

    RS passes Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) bill 2018

    A bill to replace the Central Council of Homoeopathy (CCH) with a board of governors and aimed at bringing accountability and quality in homeopathy education, was passed by the Rajya Sabha today, amid noisy opposition protests.

    The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House, replaces the ordinance promulgated by President in May 18. It was adopted by the Lok Sabha on July 30.

    The HCC regulates homoeopathy education and practice in the country.

  • Aug 09, 06:53 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has passed the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill.

  • Aug 09, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has cleared amendments to the GST and related bills

    The lower house has passed The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2018 and The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 09, 05:35 PM (IST)

    National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 has been passed by Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 09, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, The DNA Technology (Use And Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 has been introduced in the Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 09, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow.

  • Aug 09, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Parliament has passed the National Sports University Bill 2018 as the Rajya Sabha has given its approval.

  • Aug 09, 05:12 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha is currently discussing The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 09, 05:12 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha is discussing The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 09, 04:45 PM (IST)

    Bill to set up DNA banks to store profiles introduced in Lok Sabha

    A bill that seeks to set up DNA data banks across India to store profiles and proposes jail term for those who leak the information stored in such facilities was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

    It also states that all DNA data, including DNA profiles, DNA samples and records, will only be used for identification of the person and not for any other purpose.

    The bill, based on the one prepared by the Law Commission recently, says that national and regional DNA data banks will be set up for maintaining a national database for identification of suspects in cases, undertrials, victims, missing persons and unidentified human remains.

    
 

  • Aug 09, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Provision of bail added in triple talaq bill

    The Union Cabinet today approved inclusion of a provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives, sources in the government said.

    Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

    The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers. Provision of bail was one of the demands of the opposition parties. (PTI)

  • Aug 09, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha is discussing The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.