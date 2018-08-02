Monsoon Session LIVE: RS adjourned for the day, Opposition wants Home minister to speak on NRC

Parliament could discuss bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, a top government source said.

The bill to restore the original provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be brought in Parliament, he said. (PTI)

