Aug 01, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: RS adjourned for the day as Opposition stalls proceedings

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day. The Opposition stopped Rajnath Singh's speech and protested over the draft NRC issue. 

  • Aug 01, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh to shortly begin Rajya Sabha address. 

  • Aug 01, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in RS as Venkaiah Naidu says Amit Shah should be allowed to conclude yesterday's speech. Naidu calls MPs' behaviour "unbecoming". 

  • Aug 01, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

  • Aug 01, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Dharmendra Pradhan: Stand by GST on petroleum products. 

  • Aug 01, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Opposition in the Rajya Sabha calls for Home Minister Rajnath Singh to address the House. 

  • Aug 01, 11:59 AM (IST)

    IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Data has become the new oil. Would like extensive debaye in the House on the Data Privacy Bill. 

  • Aug 01, 11:58 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj: Each country has freedom of navigation within its waters.  

  • Aug 01, 11:24 AM (IST)

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj: Doklam issue has been resolved. Doklam was not discussed at Wuhan summit because there wasn't any specific agenda. 

  • Aug 01, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned til 12 pm. 

  • Aug 01, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu to allow BJP President Amit Shah to continue yesterday's address. 

  • Aug 01, 11:09 AM (IST)

    I hope such things don't happen again. People expect mature behaviour in Parliament, says Venkaiah Naidu referring to the ruckus in Rajya Sabha yesterday. 

  • Aug 01, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu expresses disspointment at MPs' behaviour

    RS Chairperson Venkaiah Nadu: I was so upset yesterday. I thought something was going to happen to my Secretariat. 

  • Aug 01, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given a zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over NRC draft. (ANI)

  • Aug 01, 09:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 09:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 06:55 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Jul 31, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Send IBC bill to standing committee: Opposition in Lok Sabha

    The Opposition today attacked the government for trying to benefit a particular corporate by seeking to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code, dubbing the bill on the issue as "tainted" and demanding that it be referred to a Standing Committee.

    However, the government said the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is intended to provide relief to homebuyers and the MSME sector.

    Moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2018, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said "we want to address concerns expressed by the MSME sector and homebuyers. We have learnt from two years of implementation of IBC, and through the amendments, we want to strengthen IBC bill." (PTI)

  • Jul 31, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha grants more time to joint panel on Citizenship Amendment Bill

    The Lok Sabha today extended the time for the Joint Parliamentary Committee to submit its report on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

    The committee was been given time till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session to submit its report. Generally, the Winter Session of Parliament begins in November. (PTI)

  • Jul 31, 03:12 PM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Companies with NPAs will not be disqualified from filing for a resolution plan, says Piyush Goyal.

  • Jul 31, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Concessions will be given to MSMEs, says Piyush Goyal on amendments to the IBC

  • Jul 31, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the Lok Sabha on amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

  • Jul 31, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Amit Shah's comments on NRC. 

  • Jul 31, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Do you want to save Bangladeshi infiltrators?

  • Jul 31, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as MPs disrupt Amit Shah's speech

    The mayhem caused Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 1.10 pm.

  • Jul 31, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Assam Accord was signed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1985. According to that, NRC is meant to identify illegal citizens. 

