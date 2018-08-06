App
Aug 06, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman polls to be held on August 9

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 06, 01:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Saugata Roy, TMC: No proof that EVMs cannot be compromised. Propose that EVMs be scrapped. 

  • Aug 06, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Bihar MPs protests in LS over Muzaffarpur shelter home case

    Two MPs from Bihar today staged protests in the Lok Sabha demanding justice for victims of the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case, claiming evidence of the crime was destroyed. (PTI)

  • Aug 06, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge asks Home Minister Rajnath Singh to answer queries on Muzaffarpur shelter homes. 

  • Aug 06, 12:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha discusses as MPs discuss the Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue. 

  • Aug 06, 12:11 PM (IST)

    RS deputy chairperson polls to be held on August 9

    Elections to the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha to be held on August 9, says Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

  • Aug 06, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee urges the House to approve West Bengal's change of name to 'Bangla'.

  • Aug 06, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien raises the issue of the UIDAI helpline number appearing on Android phones. 

  • Aug 06, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day commence. 

  • Aug 06, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha proceedings for the day commence. 

  • Aug 06, 11:00 AM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 10:40 AM (IST)

    Amit Shah dares Congress to clear stand on OBC bill 

    BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday dared the Congress to clear its stand on the amended OBC bill when it is taken up in the Rajya Sabha, saying it will expose whether the party was really for the backward communities.

    He also charged the opposition with playing vote bank politics on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

    The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, commonly known as OBC bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 2 and will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage.

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 06, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress Leader Ranjeet Ranjan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter home case's main witness missing from Bihar's Madhubani.

  • Aug 06, 10:15 AM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 10:14 AM (IST)
  • Aug 03, 05:51 PM (IST)

    'Completely dissatisfied' with Home Min's statement, TMC to chalk out plan for Monday

    "Completely dissatisfied" with the statement of Home Minister Rajnath Singh accusing TMC leaders of creating an "unruly situation" at the Silchar airport, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to chalk out a plan of action over the weekend.

    The party today staged protests in both Houses of Parliament over the detention of some of its leaders in Assam's Silchar yesterday, over which the Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly.

    According to PTI, though TMC members had demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh stated in the Lower House that since there were prohibitory orders in Assam, state officials had "requested" TMC leaders to return from the airport itself.

  • Aug 03, 05:50 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am on Monday (August 6).

  • Aug 03, 04:27 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has passed the National Sports University Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 03, 02:19 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha discussing The National Sports University Bill, 2018. 

  • Aug 03, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Aug 03, 12:28 PM (IST)

    TMC: Have you become scared of the strength of a united Opposition? Is that why you are detaining MPs?

  • Aug 03, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the RS: Process of drafting NRC is flawed. 

  • Aug 03, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Derek O'Brien, TMC, West Bengal: This is not an Assam issue, it's a national issue. 

  • Aug 03, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Ripun Bora, Congress, Assam: Genuine people have been excluded (from NRC) due to technical reasons. I suggest simplification of the norms. 

  • Aug 03, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: People not on the list will get a chance to provide proof of their citizenship. 

  • Aug 03, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: No coercive action against people not in the NRC. 

  • Aug 03, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: The process has been fair and has not discriminated between people. 

  • Aug 03, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: The NRC has been drafted under the Suprme Court's supervision.The Supreme Court is monitoring the issue.

  • Aug 03, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: This is only the draft NRC, not the final one. The draft NRC is based on the Assam Accord. 

