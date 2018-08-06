Monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman polls to be held on August 9

Amit Shah dares Congress to clear stand on OBC bill

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday dared the Congress to clear its stand on the amended OBC bill when it is taken up in the Rajya Sabha, saying it will expose whether the party was really for the backward communities.

He also charged the opposition with playing vote bank politics on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, commonly known as OBC bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 2 and will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage.

