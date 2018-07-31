App
Jul 31, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha debates NRC issue

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 31, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as MPs disrupt Amit Shah's speech.

  • Jul 31, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: NRC is meant to identify illegal citizens. 

  • Jul 31, 12:53 PM (IST)

    BJP President Amit Shah addressing Rajya Sabha on the NRC issue.

  • Jul 31, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Swapan Dasgupta: There is no question of deportations, but let there be a fair scrutiny of the problem in Assam. 

  • Jul 31, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa: Minorities should feel like they belong to the country. 

  • Jul 31, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue

  • Jul 31, 12:23 PM (IST)

    YS Chowdary, TDP: NRC did not think about what to do with 40 lakh people. A parliamentary committee should be formed on the issue. 

  • Jul 31, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Prasanna Acharya, BJD, Odisha: It's a sensitive issue, let's not politicize it. This is an issue concerning the security of the entire nation. 

  • Jul 31, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party: Don't delete the names of those who have proof of Indian citizenship.

  • Jul 31, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Don't politicize the NRC issue.Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country.

  • Jul 31, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad suggests government should provide legal assistance to refugees.

  • Jul 31, 12:05 PM (IST)

    40 lakh is a huge number, and this includes only adults, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jul 31, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 11:21 AM (IST)

    MoS Kiren Rijiju: J&K has the highest Rohingya population, followed by Telangana. India has always welcomed outsiders. But that doesn't mean we don't keep a check. India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees, yet we accept thousands of them. 

  • Jul 31, 11:20 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Sugata Bose, AITC, West Bengal: Deeply saddened by Home Minister's reponse. Do we not have insaaniyat? 

  • Jul 31, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Border Security Force and Assam Rifles are deployed to stop further infiltration of Rohingyas. Have issued advisory to states to monitor those who have already come and keep them at one place and not let them spread. States also have right to deport them.  (ANI)

  • Jul 31, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh addressing the Lok Sabha over the NRC issue.

  • Jul 31, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha discussing the NRC issue.

  • Jul 31, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Chaiperson Venkaiah Naidu treid assuring the House for a second time that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will answer questions on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

  • Jul 31, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings commence for the day.

  • Jul 31, 10:48 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 10:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 10:46 AM (IST)

    RJD MP Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of waterlogging in Patna's Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

  • Jul 31, 10:07 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 10:04 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 09:52 AM (IST)

    The following bills will be discussed in Rajya Sabha today: 

    #The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018
    #The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018
    #The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 
    #The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018
    #The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018

  • Jul 31, 09:46 AM (IST)

    The following bills will be discussed in Lok Sabha today: 

    #The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018                                                      
    #The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017
    #The National Sports University Bill, 2018
    #The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018

  • Jul 30, 08:47 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes bill to award death to child rape convicts

    A crucial bill seeking to provide death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years and making the law against such sexual offences more stringent, was passed by the Lok Sabha today.

    The bill replaces the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21, following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of another woman at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

    Although the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2018 was supported by most members across the political spectrum and passed by a voice vote, some in the Opposition objected to the government adopting the ordinance route to enact the law.

  • Jul 30, 08:45 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 am tomorrow.

