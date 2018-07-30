Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh likely to address Rajya Sabha on NRC

Live now
Jul 30, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Lok Sabha starts discussing NRC
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.15 pm.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress: Home Minsiter should take action on NRC
Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC, West Bengal: Cannot understand why this matter is being taken up only in Assam and not elsewhere. It a very serious and urgent issue.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm.
Mayhem in Rajya Sabha as Venkaiah Naidu assures the house that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will respond to queries on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Rajya Sabha session for the day commences.
Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begin.
The Parliament is today going to consider the following bills :
The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018
State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
Rajya Sabha passes The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
Lok Sabha has passed the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018.
Several members in Lok Sabha, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, demand the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 be sent to a Standing Committee for further scrutiny.
Summary of the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Read full at PRS India website
Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tables the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. A discussion will follow.
Members of the Congress and TMC today sparred in the Lok Sabha over holding of regular meetings of a coordination committee on district development in West Bengal.
Congress member from Murshidabad Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that there is "no democracy" in West Bengal as no meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee of Rural Development Ministry have taken place for the past six years.He claimed that though he heads the panel, his requests to hold the meeting has not be accepted. He said a district collector who once convened the meet was transferred the next day.
When members from the treasury benches started raising slogans against the TMC, members of the ruling party in West Bengal started hooting. (PTI)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal said instances of people running away and evading legal legal process was increasing, which needed to be stopped as the current laws do not allow dealing with the "severity of the problem". (PTI)
Read the full story here.
Rajya Sabha votes on amendments to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
Piyush Goyal: Enforcement Directorate will be the investigative agency under the Act.
Piyush Goyal: Rs 100 crore limit does not mean that that offences below that amount will go unpunished. Those offences will be covered under separate laws.
Acting FM Piyush Goyal clarifies Rajya Sabha MPs' queries on The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.