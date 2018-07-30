Monsoon Session LIVE: Privilege motion discussion likely today

Congress, TMC members spar in Lok Sabha

Members of the Congress and TMC today sparred in the Lok Sabha over holding of regular meetings of a coordination committee on district development in West Bengal.

Congress member from Murshidabad Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that there is "no democracy" in West Bengal as no meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee of Rural Development Ministry have taken place for the past six years.He claimed that though he heads the panel, his requests to hold the meeting has not be accepted. He said a district collector who once convened the meet was transferred the next day.

When members from the treasury benches started raising slogans against the TMC, members of the ruling party in West Bengal started hooting. (PTI)