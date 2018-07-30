App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 30, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Privilege motion discussion likely today

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 30, 10:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 30, 09:44 AM (IST)

    The Parliament is today going to consider the following bills :

    The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

  • Jul 26, 06:41 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.

  • Jul 26, 05:58 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

  • Jul 26, 05:31 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has passed the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. 

  • Jul 26, 05:27 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Several members in Lok Sabha, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, demand the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 be sent to a Standing Committee for further scrutiny. 

  • Jul 26, 02:33 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Summary of the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Read full at PRS India website

    Summary of the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Read full at PRS India website
  • Jul 26, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tables the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. A discussion will follow.

    Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tables the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. A discussion will follow.
  • Jul 26, 01:02 PM (IST) 

    Congress, TMC members spar in Lok Sabha

    Members of the Congress and TMC today sparred in the Lok Sabha over holding of regular meetings of a coordination committee on district development in West Bengal.

    Congress member from Murshidabad Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that there is "no democracy" in West Bengal as no meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee of Rural Development Ministry have taken place for the past six years.He claimed that though he heads the panel, his requests to hold the meeting has not be accepted. He said a district collector who once convened the meet was transferred the next day.

    When members from the treasury benches started raising slogans against the TMC, members of the ruling party in West Bengal started hooting. (PTI)

  • Jul 26, 11:20 AM (IST)

  • Jul 25, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 25, 07:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 25, 05:51 PM (IST)

    The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha

    Piyush Goyal said instances of people running away and evading legal legal process was increasing, which needed to be stopped as the current laws do not allow dealing with the "severity of the problem". (PTI)

    Read the full story here

  • Jul 25, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha votes on amendments to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.

  • Jul 25, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: Enforcement Directorate will be the investigative agency under the Act. 

  • Jul 25, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: Rs 100 crore limit does not mean that that offences below that amount will go unpunished. Those offences will be covered under separate laws.   

  • Jul 25, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Acting FM Piyush Goyal clarifies Rajya Sabha MPs' queries on The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018. 

  • Jul 25, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Sanjay Singh, AAP, Uttar Pradesh: Freeze passports of defaulters so that they can't leave the country. 

  • Jul 25, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh: How do they (economic offenders) get the loans?

  • Jul 25, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Shambhuprasad Tundiya, BJP Gujarat: All present Rajya Sabha MPs appointed before 2016 have taken photos with Vijay Mallya.

  • Jul 25, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda challenges Piyush Goyal and the government to bring back an economic offender to India before 2019. 

  • Jul 25, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda: Confiscating the assets without conviction is unconstituitional.

  • Jul 25, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda, INC, Karnataka: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill bill is curative and doesn't prevent the problem. 

  • Jul 25, 02:37 PM (IST)

    There is no shortage of laws in India, but they get away because the government does not have the will to stop the willful defaulters: Vivek K Tankha 

  • Jul 25, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Vivek K Tankha of INC, Madhya Pradesh, attacked the law and questioned if the BJP only wants publicity from this law? He also said that the law serves no public purpose. “India will become a land of laws but they will serve no purpose,” he said.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.