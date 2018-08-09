Monsoon Session LIVE: Piyush Goyal addresses Lok Sabha on GST (Amendment) Bill

Bill to set up DNA banks to store profiles introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill that seeks to set up DNA data banks across India to store profiles and proposes jail term for those who leak the information stored in such facilities was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

It also states that all DNA data, including DNA profiles, DNA samples and records, will only be used for identification of the person and not for any other purpose.

The bill, based on the one prepared by the Law Commission recently, says that national and regional DNA data banks will be set up for maintaining a national database for identification of suspects in cases, undertrials, victims, missing persons and unidentified human remains.