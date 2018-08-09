App
Aug 09, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon session LIVE: Piyush Goyal addresses Lok Sabha on GST

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 09, 11:44 AM (IST)

    NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh wins the election

  • Aug 09, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. 

  • Aug 09, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Harivansh Narayan Singh addresses the Rajya Sabha.

  • Aug 09, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Harivansh Narayan Singh. 

  • Aug 09, 12:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 12:31 PM (IST)

    YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy congratulates Harivansh Singh Narayan. 

  • Aug 09, 12:25 PM (IST)

    Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose: says Sonia Gandhi. (News18)

  • Aug 09, 12:17 PM (IST)

    With 125 votes, Harivansh Narayan Singh beat UPA's BK Hariprasad by 20 votes. 

  • Aug 09, 11:49 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi congratulates Harivansh Singh.

  • Aug 09, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azab, Leader of the Opposition: I ask the deputy chairman to pay attention to the left of centre. 

  • Aug 09, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Votes in favour of NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh

  • Aug 09, 11:31 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 11:24 AM (IST)

    MPs move motion nominating candidates for the Deputy Chairperson election.

  • Aug 09, 11:04 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley attends Rajya Sabha for the first time in the monsoon session.

  • Aug 09, 11:00 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings commence.

  • Aug 09, 10:50 AM (IST)

    We have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections. Both Congress and BJP have not fulfilled the promises made to Andhra Pradesh: V Vijayasai Reddy,YSR Congress. (ANI)

  • Aug 09, 10:43 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:42 AM (IST)

    BJP has issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the house today. (ANI)

  • Aug 09, 10:24 AM (IST)

    Vijaysai Reddy, YSR Congress: We can't side with BJP as they have not stood with Andhra Pradesh. (News18)

  • Aug 09, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Take a look at how the numbers stack up

  • Aug 09, 10:18 AM (IST)

    BJD to support NDA candidate


    Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said his party will support the NDA candidate in the election to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman tomorrow.

    "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had spoken to me and our party will support the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman election," Patnaik told reporters on his return from Mumbai. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 09, 09:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Elections: What's at stake for the NDA and the Opposition?

    The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections is yet another platform for the Opposition parties to exhibit their unity after the fiasco of the no-confidence motion held in the Lok Sabha last month. Not only the Opposition, but even the NDA government will get an opportunity of identifying its loyal allies from the sulking/estranged ones.

    The post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has been vacant since the retirement of PJ Kurien in June this year. Kurien was elected to the post on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

    Read the full story here.

  • Aug 09, 09:26 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley likely to attend House for RS Dy Chairman election

    Leader of the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside as finance minister in May to undergo a kidney transplant, is likely to attend the House to participate in the election for the Deputy Chairman's post, sources said. This will be the Jaitley's first appearance in the Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. (PTI)

    Read the full story here.

  • Aug 09, 09:12 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson polls to be held today

  • Aug 09, 09:09 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Parliament adjourned to mark Karunanidhi's demise

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. 

  • Aug 08, 10:42 AM (IST)

    The following bills will be discussed in Rajya Sabha today: 

    #The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018
    #The National Sports University Bill, 2018
    #The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
    #The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018

