Monsoon session LIVE: Piyush Goyal addresses Lok Sabha on GST

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Elections: What's at stake for the NDA and the Opposition?

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections is yet another platform for the Opposition parties to exhibit their unity after the fiasco of the no-confidence motion held in the Lok Sabha last month. Not only the Opposition, but even the NDA government will get an opportunity of identifying its loyal allies from the sulking/estranged ones.

The post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has been vacant since the retirement of PJ Kurien in June this year. Kurien was elected to the post on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

