you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 02, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament likely to discuss amendments to SC/ST Act

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 02, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Opposition parties like SP, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House. (News18)

  • Aug 02, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begin.

  • Aug 02, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day begin. 

  • Aug 02, 09:51 AM (IST)

    Parliament could discuss bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, a top government source said.

    The bill to restore the original provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be brought in Parliament, he said. (PTI)

  • Aug 02, 09:46 AM (IST)

    The following bills will be discussed in Rajya Sabha today: 
     

    #The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018

    #The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    #The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    #The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    #The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    #The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 

    #The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018

  • Aug 02, 09:41 AM (IST)

    The following bills will be discussed in Lok Sabha today: 

    #The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017
    #The National Sports University Bill, 2018
    #The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
    #The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

  • Aug 02, 09:38 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 05:23 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha is adjourned till 11 am on August 2, 2018.

  • Aug 01, 05:04 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has taken up National Sports University Bill for discussion. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore introduces the bill. This is the sixth Bill tabled to replace ordinance during the monsoon session.

    Rathore says the Ordinance was promulgated to ensure timely functioning of the University.

  • Aug 01, 05:03 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha took up The Commercial Courts Commercial Division And Commercial Appellate Division Of High Courts (Amendment) Act, 2018 for discussion. 

    The Bill goes for voting and is passed by voice vote.

  • Aug 01, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day. The Opposition stopped Rajnath Singh's speech and protested over the draft NRC issue. 

  • Aug 01, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh to shortly begin Rajya Sabha address. 

  • Aug 01, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in RS as Venkaiah Naidu says Amit Shah should be allowed to conclude yesterday's speech. Naidu calls MPs' behaviour "unbecoming". 

  • Aug 01, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

  • Aug 01, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Dharmendra Pradhan: Stand by GST on petroleum products. 

  • Aug 01, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Opposition in the Rajya Sabha calls for Home Minister Rajnath Singh to address the House. 

  • Aug 01, 11:59 AM (IST)

    IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Data has become the new oil. Would like extensive debaye in the House on the Data Privacy Bill. 

  • Aug 01, 11:58 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj: Each country has freedom of navigation within its waters.  

  • Aug 01, 11:24 AM (IST)

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj: Doklam issue has been resolved. Doklam was not discussed at Wuhan summit because there wasn't any specific agenda. 

  • Aug 01, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned til 12 pm. 

  • Aug 01, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu to allow BJP President Amit Shah to continue yesterday's address. 

  • Aug 01, 11:09 AM (IST)

    I hope such things don't happen again. People expect mature behaviour in Parliament, says Venkaiah Naidu referring to the ruckus in Rajya Sabha yesterday. 

  • Aug 01, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu expresses disspointment at MPs' behaviour

    RS Chairperson Venkaiah Nadu: I was so upset yesterday. I thought something was going to happen to my Secretariat. 

  • Aug 01, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given a zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over NRC draft. (ANI)

  • Aug 01, 09:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 09:55 AM (IST)
