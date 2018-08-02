Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament likely to discuss amendments to SC/ST Act

Parliament could discuss bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, a top government source said.

The bill to restore the original provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be brought in Parliament, he said. (PTI)