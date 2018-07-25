Monsoon Session LIVE: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will benefit farmers, says FM Piyush Goyal

Live now
Jul 25, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Responding to questions about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, FM Piyush Goyal said, "The project is costing the government less money with help from Japan, and delivering in various ways. This project will help economic development in India. Mumbai-Ahmedabad will be developed as an economic corridor.
"Our government aims to spread high-speed rail network in all corners of the country. Farmers also benefit from these projects since perishable products get fast speed delivery."
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha today, "Rohingyas living in Indian states should be identified, their biometrics must be taken. Governments are also asked to make sure they do not get documents to become Indian citizens. Later, the data will be shared with the External Affairs ministry, so the Rohingyas can be deported to Burma."
The Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill which was already passed by the Lok Sabha, is likely going to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.
Lok Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes following ruckus.
In Rajya Sabha, Congres leader Digvijaya Singh raised concerns of contaminated Narmada river while Kerala CPM leader Binoy Viswam said that normal life has been affected for the past many weeks due to flooding.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Bengaluru lakes are dying due to the apathy of the government. He requested Environment Ministry to intervene.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha today, addressing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, that the Congress party wishes to move privilege motion against PM Modi and while Jyotiraditya Scindia moves privilege motion against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'misleading the house' regarding the Rafale deal. The Speaker has said that all the privilege motions are under consideration.
Land acquisition process for the bullet train project is ongoing. The land will be acquired well in time. We have seen protests in small patches, but healthy dialogue and negotiation with the people are ongoing: FM Piyush Goyal
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
The Telugu Desam Party have moved to file a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for 'misleading the house' about special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
CM Chandrababu Naidu has told the MPs to move the motion directly accusing the prime minister of lying in the house.
PM Modi had quoted the 14th Finance Commission to express his inability for granting special status to Andhra. The TDP contends that it is a wrong interpretation, hence both PM Modi and FM Goyal must be held accountable for it. (News18)
The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018, to be moved by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Other bills for consideration and passage are the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
Good morning, readers! This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament. The house proceedings will begin at 11 am.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Rajnath Singh if the government is going to give special status category for Andhra Pradesh.
Rajnath Singh said the special assistance package is providing more than what the special status category would.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Rajya Sabha.
Piyush Goyal: Don't go by the letter, go by the spirit of the agreement.
Piyush Goyal: If we were to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, we would have to reassess the revenue deficit being given to the successor state for the past four years.
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
Acting Finance Minister now addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra Pradesh special status.
Goyal has been interrupted several times as he tries addressing the Upper House.
V Vijayasai Reddy: Nowhere does the 14th Finance Commission deny a special status category to Andhra Pradesh.
YSCRP raises Andra Pradesh special status issue in Rajya Sabha
YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy: BJP is accused no.1 in the special category status issue, TDP is no.2
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha held a short discussion on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act. BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Two districts in Andhra Pradesh have got national investment and manufacturing zone. The state government has not moved an inch on this since 2015. I have a letter dated 3 July. Is the state government simply not acting? When you have two investment manufacturing zones, which can transform the area, why are they not being worked upon? Is this not special focus for Andhra Pradesh?"
Lok Sabha has taken up the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for consideration and passage
Ghulam Nabi Azad is addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra issue. He said that he is lucky to have been associated with Andhra Pradesh politically. He added that knowing the history of the Andhra people, they deserve full sympathy from the entire nation.
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
TDP MP YS Chowdhary raised the issue of Andhra Pradehs's special status, saying that people of Andhra Pradesh are paying the price of trusting the central government. He enumerated 9 points alleging how the central government betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not giving it the special status as promised.
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
MP Meenakshi Lekhi said in Lok Sabha that those talking about the lynching incidents are hypocrites and pick n' choose such incidents for protest. She said that those protesting forget the anti-sikh riots of 1984 and the alleged lynching of karsevaks in 2002. She also said that why there was no uproar on the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl.
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money, "Black money in Swiss Banks has gone down by 80 percent between 2014 and 2017. The figures published by Swiss National Bank are regularly mentioned in the Indian media without taking into account the way the figures are interpreted. This results in misleading headlines."
He added that data released by Swiss National Bank suggests that loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank decreased by 34.5% in the last year compared to the previous year.