you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 25, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will benefit farmers, says FM Piyush Goyal

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 25, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Responding to questions about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, FM Piyush Goyal said, "The project is costing the government less money with help from Japan, and delivering in various ways. This project will help economic development in India. Mumbai-Ahmedabad will be developed as an economic corridor.

    "Our government aims to spread high-speed rail network in all corners of the country. Farmers also benefit from these projects since perishable products get fast speed delivery."

  • Jul 25, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha today, "Rohingyas living in Indian states should be identified, their biometrics must be taken. Governments are also asked to make sure they do not get documents to become Indian citizens. Later, the data will be shared with the External Affairs ministry, so the Rohingyas can be deported to Burma."

  • Jul 25, 12:47 PM (IST)

    The Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill which was already passed by the Lok Sabha, is likely going to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.

  • Jul 25, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes following ruckus. 

  • Jul 25, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination

    In Rajya Sabha, Congres leader Digvijaya Singh raised concerns of contaminated Narmada river while Kerala CPM leader Binoy Viswam said that normal life has been affected for the past many weeks due to flooding.

    Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Bengaluru lakes are dying due to the apathy of the government. He requested Environment Ministry to intervene.

  • Jul 25, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha today, addressing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, that the Congress party wishes to move privilege motion against PM Modi and while Jyotiraditya Scindia moves privilege motion against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'misleading the house' regarding the Rafale deal. The Speaker has said that all the privilege motions are under consideration.

  • Jul 25, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Land acquisition process for the bullet train project is ongoing. The land will be acquired well in time. We have seen protests in small patches, but healthy dialogue and negotiation with the people are ongoing: FM Piyush Goyal

  • Jul 25, 11:11 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 10:40 AM (IST)

    TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM 

    The Telugu Desam Party have moved to file a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for 'misleading the house' about special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

    CM Chandrababu Naidu has told the MPs to move the motion directly accusing the prime minister of lying in the house.

    PM Modi had quoted the 14th Finance Commission to express his inability for granting special status to Andhra. The TDP contends that it is a wrong interpretation, hence both PM Modi and FM Goyal must be held accountable for it. (News18)

  • Jul 25, 09:14 AM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018, to be moved by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Other bills for consideration and passage are the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Jul 25, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament. The house proceedings will begin at 11 am. 

  • Jul 24, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 24, 06:20 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 05:59 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 24, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Rajnath Singh if the government is going to give special status category for Andhra Pradesh.
     

    Rajnath Singh said the special assistance package is providing more than what the special status category would. 

  • Jul 24, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Rajya Sabha.

  • Jul 24, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: Don't go by the letter, go by the spirit of the agreement. 

  • Jul 24, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: If we were to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, we would have to reassess the revenue deficit being given to the successor state for the past four years. 

  • Jul 24, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha

    Acting Finance Minister now addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra Pradesh special status.

    Goyal has been interrupted several times as he tries addressing the Upper House.

  • Jul 24, 04:33 PM (IST)

    V Vijayasai Reddy: Nowhere does the 14th Finance Commission deny a special status category to Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 24, 04:29 PM (IST)

    YSCRP raises Andra Pradesh special status issue in Rajya Sabha

    YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy: BJP is accused no.1 in the special category status issue, TDP is no.2 

  • Jul 24, 04:00 PM (IST)

    GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones

    Rajya Sabha held a short discussion on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act. BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Two districts in Andhra Pradesh have got national investment and manufacturing zone. The state government has not moved an inch on this since 2015. I have a letter dated 3 July. Is the state government simply not acting? When you have two investment manufacturing zones, which can transform the area, why are they not being worked upon? Is this not special focus for Andhra Pradesh?"

  • Jul 24, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has taken up the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for consideration and passage

  • Jul 24, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad is addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra issue. He said that he is lucky to have been associated with Andhra Pradesh politically. He added that knowing the history of the Andhra people, they deserve full sympathy from the entire nation.

  • Jul 24, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching

    TDP MP YS Chowdhary raised the issue of Andhra Pradehs's special status, saying that people of Andhra Pradesh are paying the price of trusting the central government. He enumerated 9 points alleging how the central government betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not giving it the special status as promised.

  • Jul 24, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites

    MP Meenakshi Lekhi said in Lok Sabha that those talking about the lynching incidents are hypocrites and pick n' choose such incidents for protest. She said that those protesting forget the anti-sikh riots of 1984 and the alleged lynching of karsevaks in 2002.  She also said that why there was no uproar on the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl.

  • Jul 24, 12:49 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 12:34 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks

    Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money, "Black money in Swiss Banks has gone down by 80 percent between 2014 and 2017. The figures published by Swiss National Bank are regularly mentioned in the Indian media without taking into account the way the figures are interpreted. This results in misleading headlines." 

    He added that data released by Swiss National Bank suggests that loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank decreased by 34.5% in the last year compared to the previous year.

  • Jul 24, 12:27 PM (IST)
