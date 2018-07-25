Monsoon Session LIVE: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will benefit farmers, says FM Piyush Goyal

Responding to questions about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, FM Piyush Goyal said, "The project is costing the government less money with help from Japan, and delivering in various ways. This project will help economic development in India. Mumbai-Ahmedabad will be developed as an economic corridor.

"Our government aims to spread high-speed rail network in all corners of the country. Farmers also benefit from these projects since perishable products get fast speed delivery."