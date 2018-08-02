Monsoon Session LIVE: LS passes Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill that grants NCBC constitutional status

Bring a law to control population, BJP member tells govt

A BJP member in Lok Sabha today asked the government to bring a population control law to ensure a two-child norm for a family.

Making the demand during the Zero Hour, Uday Pratap Singh, representing Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, said that countries like China have taken steps to check population growth.

Singh demanded that a law should be enacted to control population and ensure that a family can have only two children.

Highlighting population growth in the country, he said this led to various problems, including on the employment front. (PTI)