you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 30, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: LS passes bill to award death penalty to child rape convicts

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 30, 08:47 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes bill to award death to child rape convicts

    A crucial bill seeking to provide death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years and making the law against such sexual offences more stringent, was passed by the Lok Sabha today.

    The bill replaces the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21, following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of another woman at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

    Although the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2018 was supported by most members across the political spectrum and passed by a voice vote, some in the Opposition objected to the government adopting the ordinance route to enact the law.

  • Jul 30, 08:45 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 am tomorrow.

  • Jul 30, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide death penalty to child rape convicts

    A crucial bill seeking to provide death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years was taken up for discussion by the Lok Sabha today.

    The bill seeks to replace the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21, following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of another woman at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jul 30, 06:47 PM (IST)
  • Jul 30, 02:13 PM (IST)

    RS adjourned for the day after disruptions over NRC

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for third time today after disruptions over the IRC issue. The Upper House has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

    TMC's Derek O'Brien highlighted the urgency of the NRC issue. Ruckus ensued in the House, causing Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu to end the day's proceedings. 

  • Jul 30, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.15 pm. 

  • Jul 30, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress: Home Minsiter should take action on NRC 

  • Jul 30, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha starts discussing NRC

    Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC, West Bengal: Cannot understand why this matter is being taken up only in Assam and not elsewhere. It a very serious and urgent issue. 

  • Jul 30, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. 

  • Jul 30, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm.

  • Jul 30, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Mayhem in Rajya Sabha as Venkaiah Naidu assures the house that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will respond to queries on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • Jul 30, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha session for the day commences.

  • Jul 30, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begin. 

  • Jul 30, 10:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 30, 09:44 AM (IST)

    The Parliament is today going to consider the following bills :

    The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

  • Jul 26, 06:41 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.

  • Jul 26, 05:58 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

  • Jul 26, 05:31 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has passed the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. 

  • Jul 26, 05:27 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Several members in Lok Sabha, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, demand the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 be sent to a Standing Committee for further scrutiny. 

  • Jul 26, 02:33 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Summary of the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Read full at PRS India website

    Summary of the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Read full at PRS India website
  • Jul 26, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tables the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. A discussion will follow.

    Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tables the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. A discussion will follow.
  • Jul 26, 01:02 PM (IST) 

    Congress, TMC members spar in Lok Sabha

    Members of the Congress and TMC today sparred in the Lok Sabha over holding of regular meetings of a coordination committee on district development in West Bengal.

    Congress member from Murshidabad Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that there is "no democracy" in West Bengal as no meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee of Rural Development Ministry have taken place for the past six years.He claimed that though he heads the panel, his requests to hold the meeting has not be accepted. He said a district collector who once convened the meet was transferred the next day.

    When members from the treasury benches started raising slogans against the TMC, members of the ruling party in West Bengal started hooting. (PTI)

  • Jul 26, 11:20 AM (IST)

  • Jul 25, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 25, 07:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

