Monsoon Session LIVE: LS discusses Bankruptcy Code amendments

Jul 31, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
LS passes bill to award death to child rape convicts
Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide death penalty to child rape convicts
RS adjourned for the day after disruptions over NRC
Lok Sabha starts discussing NRC
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Companies with NPAs will not be disqualified from filing for a resolution plan, says Piyush Goyal.
Concessions will be given to MSMEs, says Piyush Goyal on amendments to the IBC
Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the Lok Sabha on amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Amit Shah's comments on NRC.
Amit Shah: Do you want to save Bangladeshi infiltrators?
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as MPs disrupt Amit Shah's speech
The mayhem caused Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 1.10 pm.
Amit Shah: Assam Accord was signed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1985. According to that, NRC is meant to identify illegal citizens.
BJP President Amit Shah addressing Rajya Sabha on the NRC issue.
Swapan Dasgupta: There is no question of deportations, but let there be a fair scrutiny of the problem in Assam.
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa: Minorities should feel like they belong to the country.
Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue
YS Chowdary, TDP: NRC did not think about what to do with 40 lakh people. A parliamentary committee should be formed on the issue.
Prasanna Acharya, BJD, Odisha: It's a sensitive issue, let's not politicize it. This is an issue concerning the security of the entire nation.
Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party: Don't delete the names of those who have proof of Indian citizenship.
Ghulam Nabi Azad: Don't politicize the NRC issue.Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country.
Ghulam Nabi Azad suggests government should provide legal assistance to refugees.
40 lakh is a huge number, and this includes only adults, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha.
MoS Kiren Rijiju: J&K has the highest Rohingya population, followed by Telangana. India has always welcomed outsiders. But that doesn't mean we don't keep a check. India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees, yet we accept thousands of them.
Sugata Bose, AITC, West Bengal: Deeply saddened by Home Minister's reponse. Do we not have insaaniyat?
Rajnath Singh: Border Security Force and Assam Rifles are deployed to stop further infiltration of Rohingyas. Have issued advisory to states to monitor those who have already come and keep them at one place and not let them spread. States also have right to deport them. (ANI)
Rajnath Singh addressing the Lok Sabha over the NRC issue.
Lok Sabha discussing the NRC issue.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Chaiperson Venkaiah Naidu treid assuring the House for a second time that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will answer questions on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings commence for the day.
RJD MP Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of waterlogging in Patna's Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH).